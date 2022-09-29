Ledyard National Bank Sells 286 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTS opened at $127.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $116.31 and a one year high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $35,839.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,367.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTS. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $141.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

