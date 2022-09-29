Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $188.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.99. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

