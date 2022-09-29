Ledyard National Bank Has $761,000 Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 20.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 32.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 42,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 137,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $266,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

