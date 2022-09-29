Ledyard National Bank Trims Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after purchasing an additional 83,518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,919,000 after acquiring an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,348,000.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $111.09 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

