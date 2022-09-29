Ledyard National Bank Sells 86 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCD opened at $236.94 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

