BLOCKMAX (OCB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $28,129.00

BLOCKMAX (OCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, BLOCKMAX has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One BLOCKMAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. BLOCKMAX has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $28,129.00 worth of BLOCKMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BLOCKMAX alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010986 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BLOCKMAX Coin Profile

BLOCKMAX was first traded on August 13th, 2021. BLOCKMAX’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. BLOCKMAX’s official Twitter account is @blockmaxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLOCKMAX’s official website is blockmax.io.

BLOCKMAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmax (OCB) aims to offer OCB Blockchain wallet and asset management tools. OCB Blockchain wallet will provide users with many current features with many utilities for quick transaction and payment purposes.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKMAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OCBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKMAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.