Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.02–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.00 million-$157.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.26 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

Sprinklr Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CXM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.13.

In other Sprinklr news, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 31,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $332,912.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 530,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 31,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $332,912.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 530,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $785,540.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,718 shares of company stock worth $1,503,205. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 60,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter worth $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 227.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 687,969 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

