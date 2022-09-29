Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $616.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.58 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.02–$0.01 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CXM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.13.

CXM opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $20.29.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $785,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $785,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $40,135.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 559,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,543.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,718 shares of company stock worth $1,503,205. 43.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $48,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter worth $108,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

