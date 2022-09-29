MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.89-$4.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.00 million-$615.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $711.81 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.30 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of MCFT opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $358.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $29.69.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

MCFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after buying an additional 130,333 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 890.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 108,909 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 59,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 47,129 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat

(Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.