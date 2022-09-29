Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $5.40. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 0.2 %

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 42.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 37.3% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading

