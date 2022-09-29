The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Getty Images (NYSE:GETY)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GETY. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 16.42.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GETY opened at 7.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 20.13. Getty Images has a fifty-two week low of 7.40 and a fifty-two week high of 37.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

About Getty Images

In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 3,502,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 30.47, for a total transaction of 106,706,000.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,777,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,004,255,599.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,678,077 shares of company stock valued at $117,506,870. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.