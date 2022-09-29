Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,395,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,646,000 after purchasing an additional 65,560 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after buying an additional 497,391 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,345,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,668,000 after buying an additional 1,111,973 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,110,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after buying an additional 512,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,843,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,887,000 after buying an additional 98,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $12.40 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $139,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a "b-" rating to a "c" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

See Also

