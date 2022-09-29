Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,930 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 6.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TheStreet downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a "b-" rating to a "c" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 1.6 %

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $12.40 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Insider Activity at Golub Capital BDC

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

