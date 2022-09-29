Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,308 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,792 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $535,000. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.5% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 4,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on DVN. Citigroup lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.47. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $34.54 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average is $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.