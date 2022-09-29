Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $163.32 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.97 and a 200 day moving average of $192.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

