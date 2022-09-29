Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,437 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 432,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,437 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter worth $63,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

DMF opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

