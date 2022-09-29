The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Lowered by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $201,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $213.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $206.04 and a 52-week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.39.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

