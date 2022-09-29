Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,002 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of AAP stock opened at $163.32 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.16 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 69.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

