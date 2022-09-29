Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $3.60 Million Holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,403 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 482,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 42,581 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 319,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 103,756 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 25,521 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $15.66.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.