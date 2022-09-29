Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,799 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 24.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. 31.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 45.29%. The company had revenue of $73.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.64 million. Research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their price target on New Mountain Finance to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

About New Mountain Finance

(Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.