Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $2,708,912,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $717,426,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 107.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,923,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $503,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $135.52 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $148.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.95 billion, a PE ratio of 98.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.59.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.38.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

