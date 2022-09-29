Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,658 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 183,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 63.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLYM opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $32.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -106.02%.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

