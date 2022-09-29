Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 276,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,073 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 87.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $16.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

