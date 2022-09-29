Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 188,771 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 464,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,771 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 126,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 33,665 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 51,450 shares during the period. 23.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

MVF opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

