Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 21,767 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,055% compared to the typical volume of 1,884 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPLT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Katapult in the first quarter worth about $2,171,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Katapult by 22.1% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,940,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 892,707 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Katapult during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Arnhold LLC raised its stake in shares of Katapult by 36.0% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 525,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Katapult by 174.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.07 million, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.95. Katapult has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

Katapult ( NASDAQ:KPLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.04 million for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, analysts expect that Katapult will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

