Saber 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $214,164.00 (SBR)

Saber (SBR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Saber has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $214,164.00 worth of Saber was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saber coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Saber has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Saber Coin Profile

Saber’s genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Saber’s total supply is 1,274,892,861 coins. The official website for Saber is saber.so. Saber’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Saber Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saber Labs contributes to Saber, a cross-chain stablecoin exchange on Solana. Saber provides the liquidity foundation for stablecoins, which is a type of cryptocurrency whose value is pegged to another asset, like the US dollar or bitcoin. As Solana’s core cross-chain liquidity network, Saber helps facilitate the transfer of assets between Solana and other blockchains.”

