Traders Buy Large Volume of Block Put Options (NYSE:SQ)

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 160,223 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 31% compared to the average volume of 122,671 put options.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE SQ opened at $59.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average of $86.44. Block has a 52-week low of $53.90 and a 52-week high of $270.16.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Block will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Block to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Block from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $1,871,370.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,034,487.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $252,336.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,748,296.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $1,871,370.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,034,487.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,040 shares of company stock worth $23,769,365 in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,768,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Block by 6,085.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,915 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Block by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,222 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after purchasing an additional 796,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,916,000 after purchasing an additional 732,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

