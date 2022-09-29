Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 20,169 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 209% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,517 call options.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of IGT stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.90%.

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in International Game Technology by 1,028.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 83,907 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 125,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

