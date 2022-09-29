Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,807 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC opened at $151.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.77. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Citigroup cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

