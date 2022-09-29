Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73,964 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,922 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $33.41 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $164,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $164,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 17,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $588,787.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,901 shares in the company, valued at $25,859,431.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,863. 7.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SUPN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

