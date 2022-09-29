Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVDL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.60). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after acquiring an additional 404,479 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,988,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,413,000 after purchasing an additional 389,041 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,584,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 206,800 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,263,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after buying an additional 535,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $6,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

