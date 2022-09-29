Insider Buying: Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,737,316 Shares of Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,542,076 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301,621.16.

On Monday, August 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 538,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40.

On Thursday, August 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 4,475,375 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.21 per share, for a total transaction of $260,511,578.75.

On Friday, July 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,148,281 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.04 per share, for a total transaction of $66,646,229.24.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 65,199 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06.

On Monday, July 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,784,389 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760,736.03.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 8,174,228 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.94 per share, for a total transaction of $473,614,770.32.

On Friday, July 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 4,845,546 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $285,935,669.46.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.18. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.74.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

