Heritage Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $58.17 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $84.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.32.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

