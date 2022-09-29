PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.13

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 29440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PACW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.11.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after buying an additional 2,405,127 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,093,000 after buying an additional 2,070,479 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 200.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,737,000 after buying an additional 918,847 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $31,160,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 401.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 873,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after buying an additional 699,034 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also

