TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 143.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pool

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pool Price Performance

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Pool to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.80.

Shares of POOL opened at $329.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $353.47 and a 200-day moving average of $385.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $308.74 and a 52 week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also

