502 Shares in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,274,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

DSI opened at $69.29 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $67.37 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.47.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

