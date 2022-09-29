Steven Apedaile Buys 500,000 Shares of Sprintex Limited (ASX:SIX) Stock

Sprintex Limited (ASX:SIX – Get Rating) insider Steven Apedaile bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($13,986.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sprintex Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various superchargers. It offers Sprintex twin screw superchargers and supercharger systems. The company also provides customer support, and sales and marketing services. It operates in the United States, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally.

