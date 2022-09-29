Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 1,782 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Enbridge by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,006,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.66. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENB. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.