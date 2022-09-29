The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 71,909.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,407 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,823,000 after acquiring an additional 790,505 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after acquiring an additional 442,082 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 342,680 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.67.

Clorox Stock Up 0.5 %

Clorox Announces Dividend

CLX stock opened at $136.26 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

