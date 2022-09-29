Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 1,917 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $706,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Prologis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 72,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $103.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.56 and its 200 day moving average is $134.16. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $174.54.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.79.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

