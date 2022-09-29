Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 188,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $104.08 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $144.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

