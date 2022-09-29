Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 2,042 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 403.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in KLA by 2,005.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 19,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in KLA by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,916 shares of company stock worth $6,479,343 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock opened at $315.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.00.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

