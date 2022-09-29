Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,425 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE opened at $52.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

