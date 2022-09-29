Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.16 Million Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 201.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,217 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 215.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,770,000 after buying an additional 603,541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 81.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,740,000 after buying an additional 370,517 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 531,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after buying an additional 162,452 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 514,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,186,000 after buying an additional 80,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 458,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,725,000 after purchasing an additional 67,126 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of XYLD stock opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.61. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $51.16.

