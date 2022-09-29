Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,786.5% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 38,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 36,516 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $3,570,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Whelan Financial purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $243,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,816 shares of company stock worth $15,711,912. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Shares of GOOG opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.54. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.34 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.