Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.5% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,816 shares of company stock worth $15,711,912 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.34 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

