Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.9% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,816 shares of company stock worth $15,711,912 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Trading Up 2.7 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.52 and a 200-day moving average of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.34 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.