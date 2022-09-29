Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.5% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $7,034,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $7,645,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,816 shares of company stock worth $15,711,912. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $100.74 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.34 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

