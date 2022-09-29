Veriti Management LLC Has $476,000 Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

XEL opened at $68.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.72. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

