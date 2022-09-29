Veriti Management LLC Takes $442,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 367,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,489,000 after acquiring an additional 58,534 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in M&T Bank by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 192,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTB shares. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.57.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB stock opened at $179.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.92 and its 200-day moving average is $173.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $141.49 and a twelve month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

